WHO chief to self-quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 carrier

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he did not have any symptoms.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home. It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of COVID-19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems,” he tweeted.