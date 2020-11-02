MK Sofer, Defense Min. Dir-Gen discuss treatment for post-trauma victims

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) met on Sunday with the Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel, and discussed with him the issue of treating victims of post-trauma. Sofer heads a Knesset subcommittee which deals with this issue.

"We discussed at length the issues on the committee's agenda: recognition, family therapy, occupational therapy and a home for post-trauma," Sofer said. “I was happy to meet a person who knows the material well, and we agreed on a significant number of issues.”

"We discussed the moral duty of the State of Israel to assist its fighters who were wounded in battle and the various challenges involved. We also agreed on continued cooperation to advance the various issues for the benefit of the fighters," Sofer added.