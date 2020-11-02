|
News BriefsCheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20
Gafni: I suggest that Blue and White stop creating crises
MK Moshe Gafni, chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee, said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio on Sunday, "Blue and White have to decide whether they want to go to elections or whether the government will function."
He added, "They cannot constantly talk and do not do what needs to be done – I suggest that they abide by the procedure and rules, and not constantly create crises."
