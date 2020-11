22:23 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 'Playing Despacito to Hispanics wasn't necessarily the right outreach' Trump's campaign advisor Steve Cortes quoted an ABC News poll showing 47% of Hispanic voters in Florida going with Trump. ► ◄ Last Briefs