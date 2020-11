19:58 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 The Zionist story of Abraham and Sarah in the Torah Read more Rabbi Aryeh Levin, known as the 'Tzadik of Jerusalem', and 'Father of the Prisoners', was an example of Abraham's heritage. ► ◄ Last Briefs