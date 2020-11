19:11 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Final NBC/WSJ poll shows Biden with double-digit lead over Trump Read more Polls by NBC/WSJ and NYT show Biden leading 10 points nationwide and with leads in key battleground states. ► ◄ Last Briefs