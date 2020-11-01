|
Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20
Candace Owens: You're a slave if you've fallen for conspiracy theories
Conservative African-American activist and writer Candace Owens called out people for placing the entire blame for the coronavirus on the federal gov't.
"If you believe that government can stop a virus, then you are an idiot. If you believe governments are stripping away rights and monitoring our every move because they care, then you possess the logic of a slave who has fallen in love with its master," she tweeted.
