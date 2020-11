18:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Police look other way as 12,000 Muslims gather at Temple Mt. Approximately 12,000 Muslim worshippers gathered at the Temple Mt. this past Friday, in violation Ministry of Health guidelines. According to a Channel 12 report, Israeli police were aware of the proceediings, but chose to ignore the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs