The Ministry of Health reported that a confirmed coronavirus patient returned from Turkey to Israel on board a Pegasos Airlines flight from Istanbul to Tel Aviv.

Flight info:

Number PC 779, Departure: 10/24/2020 at 01:30 from Sabih Airport, Istanbul. Landing: 10/24/2020 at 3:30am at Ben Gurion Airport.

Passengers from the flight are asked to self-quarantine till November 5th.