15:57 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Construction freeze in reverse: Waste incinerator only in Judea Read more Environment Ministry freezes plans for "all incinerators across the country" but plans for waste disposal in Judea to go ahead.