15:37 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Candace Owens: Soviets were right - you'll do our bidding for us Black American conservative activist Candace Owens tweeted her disdain for Biden's purported economic policies. "Nikita Kruschev was correct: 'You Americans are gullible. We’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you wake up and find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you fall like overripe fruit into our hands'," she tweeted today. ► ◄ Last Briefs