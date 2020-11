15:24 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Biden the decent? NYT columnist David Brooks claims that the USA Decency Floor vanished in 2016 because of Trump's speech. He has a short memory.. Op-eds.. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs