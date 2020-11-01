Trump: Biden bluffing on court packing

With two days to go before US presidential elections, Pres. Trump is trying to make a last push towards the finish line.

Today, the President attacked Dem candidate Sen Joe Biden on a number of issues including Biden's record on race relations, the economy, and allegations of Supreme Court "packing" if the Dems come to power.

"People have long been voting but Joe Biden has still not released his Supreme Court List of Radical Left Judges that he would like to put on the Court. Also, is he going to Court Pack? He thinks he can bluff his way through these two important questions. Can only vote against!!!" tweeted the President.