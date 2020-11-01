Jaffa: Police arrest illegal resident on suspicion of indecent act

Police arrested a 21-year-old illegal alien from Jenin on suspicion of committing an indecent act inside a business in Jaffa. His remand was extended until tomorrow.

Preliminary investigation raises the suspicion that a 17-and-a-half-year-old girl who wanted to enter the business came across an employee of the place who performed indecent acts on her. The police are currently conducting an investigation into the employment of the employee at the location, and the possibility of closing the business is being considered.