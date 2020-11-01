United Torah Judaism Chairman: 'We oppose raising level of fines'

United Torah Judaism Chairman MK Yitzhak Pindros says the faction will oppose raising the level of fines and that faction representatives will vote against the decision in the Knesset plenum and committees.

"The government must take into account the positions of the coalition factions and not discuss a proposal that is unacceptable to the entire coalition partnership. We said and repeated that we would oppose raising the level of fines, which are high anyway. In particular against the background of the difficult economic situation in which the citizens of Israel in general and the collapsing business owners in particular find themselves. The government should formulate solutions and not increase the fines."