Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20
Jerusalem Deputy Mayor understands: 'Haredim don't have Zoom'
Jerusalem Deputy Mayor and holder of an education portfolio in the city Hagit Moshe, condemned the opening of educational institutions in the city in violation of government guidelines.
In a Kan Moreshet interview she said: "I don't agree with the educational institutions that opened ahead of time, but can understand. In haredi families there's no Zoom, a child only can learn by phone; it's a difficulty that doesn't exist elsewhere."
