Test subject Segev Harel 'feels great and jokes with medical staff' COVID-19 vaccine test subject Segev Harel informed Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital that he was feeling well. "I feel great and am joking with the medical staff. Like anything in life that has a risk, we need to look at the profit that can come out of this - I hope for an Israeli vaccine," he said.