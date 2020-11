11:37 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Prayer at Cave of the Patriarchs for Trump's success Heads of Judea and Samaria local authorities will hold prayer at Cave of Patriarchs in Hebron for success of Trump in upcoming election. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs