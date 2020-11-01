Over 95% attendance at six morning schools in Efrat

The Efrat local council, which serves as the capital of Gush Etzion, has a large number of schools.

This morning, 6 elementary schools with hundreds of students in grades 1-4 reported that an absolute majority of students were in attendance at school with the first bell.

"We view with great satisfaction and a sense of responsibility the fact that no less than 95% of the students arrived this morning. The parents expressed confidence in us and now we must preserve it and prove ourselves," said education department Director Yossi Kurthamer, adding, "We have no less than 20 special education classes and there we're up to 100% attendance. We received all the students this morning with stickers, explanations, and masks. We made it clear to the parents that we are their partners in the effort to keep the school active and open even during the COVID-19 period, and I'm sure we'll have cooperation."