Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Netanyahu, Gantz, and Edelstein visit Sheba Hospital Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, together with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, will visit Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, where the clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Institute for Biological Research will begin.