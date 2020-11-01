From today: Headlights mandatory on intercity roads even during day

From this morning, drivers must operate headlights on intercity roads even during the day. The obligation to turn on headlights in a vehicle on intercity roads applies to all types of vehicles and will be valid during the winter months, until March 31, 2021.

Buses, taxis, motorcycles, and heavy trucks must travel with lights on during the day even on urban roads, during the winter months. Motorcycles must travel with lights on on urban and interurban roads all year round. The fine for traveling without lights during the day is NIS 100, plus two mandatory points.