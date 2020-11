08:00 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Turkey: Interior Minister and Erdogan's spokesman COVID-19 infected Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soilo, his wife, and daughter have been infected with COVID-19. A spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, also revealed that he was a carrier. He noted that he is suffering from mild symptoms and is in the final stages of treatment. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. ► ◄ Last Briefs