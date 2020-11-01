|
Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20
Former Malaysian PM stands by comments on France attacks
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad stood by his widely condemned comments on attacks by Muslim extremists in France, claiming they were taken out of context and criticizing Twitter and Facebook for removing his posts, reports The Associated Press.
Mahathir, 95, sparked widespread outrage when he wrote on his blog Thursday that “Muslims have a right to be angry and kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past.”
