News BriefsCheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20
Brazilian Health Minister diagnosed with COVID-19
Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello is in stable condition in a hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday, according to Reuters.
Pazuello checked into a hospital in Brasilia on Friday for dehydration, having tested positive for the coronavirus on October 21. He will stay in the hospital until Sunday, when he will be reevaluated, the ministry said.
