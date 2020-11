04:46 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 Rabin's daughter: UAE agreement wasn't possible without Oslo Read more Dalia Rabin, daughter of former PM, claims in interview that the peace agreement with the UAE was made possible thanks to her father. ► ◄ Last Briefs