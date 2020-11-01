|
04:00
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20
Sudan, US sign deal blocking further compensation claims
Sudan said on Saturday it has signed an agreement with the US that could effectively stop any future compensation claims being filed against the African country in US courts, following Washington’s decision to remove the country from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, The Associated Press reported.
The deal restores in US courts what is known as sovereign immunity to the Sudanese government, and comes after a year of negotiations between the Trump administration and Sudan’s new leadership, the Sudanese Justice Ministry said.
Last Briefs