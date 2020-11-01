Edelstein: Opening up the entire economy? Populist discourse

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Saturday night condemned the calls to open up the entire economy from the coronavirus lockdown.

"The entire populist discourse on opening up the economy will bury the Israeli economy and the business owners," he said in an interview with Kan 11 News. "I am a veteran in politics. I could say that everything should be opened and, when we reach another lockdown within a few weeks, say 'it's not my fault.'"