Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5781 , 01/11/20 British PM announces new coronavirus lockdown British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new four-week coronavirus lockdown across England. Under the stringent new rules set to come into force starting Thursday, people must stay at home except in cases where exemptions apply, such as for work, education or exercise, while all but essential shops will close.