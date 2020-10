20:06 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 13, 5781 , 31/10/20 Cheshvan 13, 5781 , 31/10/20 Nissenkorn: We'll consider Bennett-led gov't Justice Min Avi Nissenkorn said his office would consider an "alternative government" led by Yamina chair MK Naftali Bennett. ► ◄ Last Briefs