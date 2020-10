19:58 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 13, 5781 , 31/10/20 Cheshvan 13, 5781 , 31/10/20 Number of dead in Turkey quake up to 36 The number of people dead following the earthquake in Turkey today (Sat) that levelled a number of buildings in the city of Izmir has now reached 36. ► ◄ Last Briefs