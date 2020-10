19:40 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 13, 5781 , 31/10/20 Cheshvan 13, 5781 , 31/10/20 Greece: Partial lockdown till end of Nov Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a national curfew from 12am till 5am as a result of growing coronavirus infections. Mitsotakis stated the measures would go into effect beginning this Tues and continue till the end of November. ► ◄ Last Briefs