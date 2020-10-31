Gamzu: Virus spike in Arab sector

The Ministry of Health reported 674 new caronavirus infections yesterday (Fri), with 138 virus cases diagnosed from midnight last night to 4 p.m today.

419 patients remain in critical condition, with 182 on ventilators. The virus death toll now stands at 2,523 individuals. 31,586 CV-19 tests were performed yesterday, with 2.1% testing positive.

Coronavirus 'Czar' Prof. Gamzu mentioned the new spike in morbidity amongst the Arab sector in the country: "There is clearly a resurgence of the virus in the Arab sector," said Gamzu.