Muslims in J'lem: We'll sacrifice our bodies, souls for Muhammad

Thousands of Muslims attended Friday services at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, expressing their anger with the re-publication in France of Muhammad cartoons after a history teacher was beheaded for showing students carricatures of the prophet.

The worshipers demonstrated against French President Macron, who has initiated legislation to aid in the fight against radical Islam, he claims threatens the safety of his country.

"We will sacrifice our souls and our blood for your sake, Muhammad," "A nation led by Muhammad will never surrender!" announced protesters.