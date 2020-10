18:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 13, 5781 , 31/10/20 Cheshvan 13, 5781 , 31/10/20 Civil war is not a threat in France, it is already underway. Read more Worshipers beheaded in French churches and a priest shot as he locks the door to his church-the last breath of Western civilization. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs