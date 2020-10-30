PA to Italy: Recognize the 'State of Palestine'

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Friday met in Ramallah with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

During the meeting, Shtayyeh called on Italy to “break the status quo” and recognize the “State of Palestine”, reported the PA’s official Wafa news agency.

