Largest NGO of imams adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

The Global Imams Council (GIC), the largest NGO of imams in the world, has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

The GIC and advisory committee unanimously voted on Monday to embrace the IHRA definition that came into effect on Thursday, according to i24NEWS.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)