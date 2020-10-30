Nasrallah condemns Nice terror attack

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday condemned the attack in Nice, France, in which a knifeman from Tunisia killed three people in a church.

In a speech on the occasion of the birthday of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed, Nasrallah condemned the attack and said that Islamic law states that innocent people should not be killed.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)