16:30
Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20
Israel offers aid to Turkey following earthquake
Israel has offered emergency aid to Turkey following an earthquake in that country.
More specifically, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has offered emergency assistance in the form of IDF rescue crews following the earthquake in Izmir, Turkey.
"The State of Israel will always extend humanitarian assistance to disaster victims anywhere in the world, bringing to bear the IDF's vast experience in responding to emergency situations," Gantz said.
