16:24 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Man bitten by snake in Golan Heights in fair condition A man bitten by a snake in Katzrin in the Golan Heights is in fair condition after being rushed to a hospital in Safed.