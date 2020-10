16:10 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 140 migrants dead off coast of Senegal on their way to Canary Islands 140 migrants have died off the coast of Senegal in West Africa when the boat in which they were sailing sank. The boat was headed to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago located near the coast of Morocco. ► ◄ Last Briefs