15:59 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Request that pension funds not be invested in fossil fuels As a result of a pensioners' forum on the subject, the MInistry of Finance has been asked to create a pension fund that invests in environmentally friendly companies and eschews investment in companies whose activities involve fossil fuels, whether in their exploration, extraction, or refinement.