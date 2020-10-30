Minister of Justice blasted for absence during settlement discussion

Knesset Member Ariel Kellen (Likud) blasted the absence of Minister of Justice Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) during a Knesset discussion on the subject of new settlements in Judea and Samaria.

Kellner expressed his outrage at Nissenkorn's objection to new Jewish settlement activity in Judea and Samaria on lands belonging to the State and to his inability to explain this objection during a Knesset discussion he did not attend on the subject.