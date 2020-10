15:10 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Bernie Sanders claims authoritarianism is on the rise in Israel Read more At memorial for synagogue shooting victims, Sanders includes Israel in list of countries where he says authoritarianism is on the rise. ► ◄ Last Briefs