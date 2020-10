15:00 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 How the EU is trying to overthrow the Israeli government Read more Outrageously, the EU and European governments and NGOs are in effect financing the attempted coup against Benjamin Netanyahu. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs