13:24 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 "Make a living outside of Israel, or make a life in Israel" Read more Rabbi Nachman Kahane discusses life in Israel, the religious divide, and the murder of his brother, Rabbi Meir Kahane. ► ◄ Last Briefs