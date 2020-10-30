PM address to storekeepers and small business owners

In a video address directed to storekeepers and owners of small businesses, PM Binyamin Netanyahu urged people to be patient with coronavirus restrictions as the country eases out of lockdown extremely gradually.

"To all my fellow citizens who are storekeepers and owners of small businesses, I know how hard this is," Netanyahu began. "I ask of you to join together with everyone else in our collaborative effort for just a few more days. We have promised that stores will be permitted to reopen on Sunday week - that is to say, on November 8th, and if contagion rates drop faster than expected, stores may be able to open sooner.

"The main problem we are facing is that contagion rates are currently spiking all over the world. Our success [relative to that of other countries] is based on our collaborative spirit, and the last thing we want is to have to reimpose stricter controls if contagion rates start rising here again.

"I will be doing what I can to help you along the way," Netanyahu promised, "with financial assistance and via other means as well. I ask you to hold firm for just another few days and with G-d's help we will overcome this virus. We will help you to get your businesses back on their feet. You are vital for the country, and I hear what you are saying and understand you."