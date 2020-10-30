French Interior Minister: 'There will be more such terrible attacks'

France’s Interior Minister has warned that the country is likely to face more terrorist attacks, Reuters reports, calling the situation a "war."

“We are in a war against an enemy that is both inside and outside,” Gerald Damarnin told RTL radio. “We need to understand that there have been and there will be other events such as these terrible attacks.”

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Nice yesterday following the beheading attack there that left three dead. Standing outside the church where the events took place, he said that France was being targeted because of "our values, our preference for freedom, for the ability to have freedom of belief ... And I say it with great clarity again today: We will not give any ground."