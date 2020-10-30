|
Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20
Russia: Covid-19 vaccine may be available in Moscow within weeks
Russian authorities have told residents of Moscow that they may be able to access a coronavirus vaccine as early as next month, Reuters reports.
The city's deputy mayor, Anastasia Rakova, told media outlets that Moscow was setting up a network of "vaccination rooms," and that around 2,500 people considered at high risk (mostly doctors and teachers) had already been vaccinated.
