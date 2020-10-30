Turks threaten violence against Armenians on the streets of France

More than 250 people carrying Turkish flags took to the streets in the French town of Dijon this week, calling for violence against Armenians, ANF France reports.

The Central Council of the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of France wrote on its Facebook page that members of the Turkish nationalist Gray Wolves organization and movement had taken to the streets, "with calls for violence and hatred - waving the Turkish flag, the war flags of the Ottoman Empire... We expect a tough response from the French Interior Minister," the Council's statement concluded.

The Turks were reportedly shouting, "Where are you, Armenians?" and "We will kill the Armenians," as well as "Allahu Akbar."

Dijon is home to a substantial Armenian population.