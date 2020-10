11:27 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 The Shabbat Project 2020 - Bring it home Read more In a world reeling from a global pandemic, 7th annual international Shabbat Project announces launch, offering unity, and optimism. ► ◄ Last Briefs